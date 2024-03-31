Telangana BJP Asks CM Revanth to Summon KCR, KTR if It Is Sincere

HYDERABAD: The BJP has demanded that the Revanth Reddy government summon former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K.T. Rama Rao, nephew T. Harish Rao, former home minister Mahmood Ali, and former DGP Anjani Kumar for interrogation regarding the phone-tapping operation and major scams, if the government was sincere and its actions are not intended for political gains.

"The government must first summon KTR for openly admitting to a few incidents of phone-tapping," said BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar. He claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Chandrasekhar Rao had been cooperating with each other, on why BRS leaders were not being summoned.

He said it was improper to blame irrigation officials for the damage to the Kalaeshwaram project, and asked why the government was not summoning Harish Rao. He asked why former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had not been summoned in the sheep distribution scam.

He described the 100 days of the Revanth Reddy government as the '100 lies rule.' On Revanth Reddy saying that the Lok Sabha elections were a referendum on his governance, Prabhakar Rao asked if it was a referendum for promoting and encouraging massive defections, for blackmail politics and for not fulfilling the poll promises.