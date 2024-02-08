Telangana Assembly Session to last for 4 days

Hyderabad: The Budget Session will be held for four working days, till February 13. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly which met on Thursday scheduled sittings on February 9, 10, 12 and 13.

The House will take up a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the interim Budget on Saturday.

Though the government is entitled to present a full Budget, the government has decided to present a vote-on-account in line with the Centre's interim Budget. The full Budget will be presented in July or August after the new Central government presents its full Budget after the Lok Sabha polls.

The BAC meeting held at the Speaker's chambers led to a tussle between the ruling Congress and the BRS.

Former minister T. Harish Rao attended the BAC meeting along with former deputy CM Kadiam Srihari. Congress members raised objections over Harish Rao attending the meeting as the BRSLP list submitted to the Speaker only had the names of Opposition leader K. Chandrashekar Rao and Srihari from the main Opposition party.

Harish Rao argued that he was representing the party in the absence of Chandrashekar Rao. The Speaker rejected his argument, forcing him to leave the meeting.