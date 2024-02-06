Telangana Assembly Session May See sparks Fly on Barrage Fiasco

HYDERABAD: Matters over the partial collapse of the Medigadda barrage, the lynchpin of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, are likely to create a new political firestorm in the Assembly Budget Session starting on February 8, with the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing that probed the fiasco submitting its report to the state government.

While the first three barrages of the Kaleshwaram project —Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla —all are reported to have developed cracks, the visibly worst damage has been at Medigadda with an entire block sinking partially.

This has led to the Medigadda barrage becoming inoperable raising serious questions on the utility of the Kaleshwaram project. This barrage was built by Larsen & Toubro, the engineering and construction major which had also built the Cyber Towers and the Metro Rail project in Hyderabad.

While Annaram and Sundilla barrages too have shown signs of damage in 2019, along with the time when Medigadda started showing signs of wear and tear, the then BRS government managed to keep the issue under wraps with strict access control to the barrages.