Telangana Assembly Session May See sparks Fly on Barrage Fiasco
HYDERABAD: Matters over the partial collapse of the Medigadda barrage, the lynchpin of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, are likely to create a new political firestorm in the Assembly Budget Session starting on February 8, with the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing that probed the fiasco submitting its report to the state government.
With the issue expected to pick up fresh heat in the Assembly, the engineer-in-chief (ENC) (general) of the irrigation department is learnt to have to written to the Ramagundam unit to explain the issue of completion of work certificates to L&T.
The V&D inquiry had found, as reported in these columns earlier, that multiple such letters were issued to the construction company creating confusion over whether the project was officially completed or not, and if completed, the actual date of completion.
The V&E, as part of its investigations, pored through hundreds of documents, designs, collected samples from the Medigadda barrage, and is believed to have zeroed in on how systematic negligence, despite the knowledge that things were beginning to go seriously wrong, ended in the Medigadda disaster.
For now, the state government’s investigation was limited to Medigadda barrage’s partial collapse and the causes for it. It is expected that once it gets to the bottom of the Medigadda issue, the government will begin focusing on the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.The Annaram barrage was built by Afcons Infrastructure, while the Sundilla barrage was built by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.