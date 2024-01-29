Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Silence on Bihar Political Crisis

Patna: Amid hectic political activities in Bihar, the RJD on Sunday put out a full-page advertisement in all leading Hindi Newspapers thanking Tejashwi Yadav for his contribution as deputy chief minister of Bihar.

The RJD thanked its leader Tejashwi Yadav for taking the initiative to create employment and strengthen the tourism sector in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, who so far maintained silence on the political crisis in the grand alliance, highlighted the achievements of his government. He said “It was my vision to create job opportunities in the state. We also strengthened the education, health and tourism departments in the state. It is a matter of analysis of how much work was done after we joined the Bihar government. We did in seventeen months what they couldn’t do in seventeen years”.

Tejashwi Yadav also termed Nitish Kumar “a tired Chief Minister” and said that “the JD(U) will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. People of Bihar know what happened after we joined the state government”.

Earlier on Sunday Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Mahagathbandhan government supported by the RJD, Congress and left parties in Bihar. He took oath alongside BJP leaders and formed the NDA government in Bihar.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar’s swipe at dynastic politics created a wedge in the grand alliance. Mr. Kumar’s remark was seen as his veiled attack on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and the INDIA bloc partner Congress party.

Reports also suggest that Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya’s scathing response on social media also annoyed Nitish Kumar.

However, political analysts in Bihar pointed out that Nitish Kumar became upset with the grand alliance after Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the INDIA bloc’s PM Post.

Sources said that RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav are making preparations to convene a meeting with party MLAs and other senior leaders to discuss strategies to fortify the grand alliance in Bihar and the INDIA bloc.

The RJD and Congress are also working out plans to make Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra a success when it enters Bihar. Sources said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently discussed the issue with Lalu Yadav.