Tejashwi Challenges NDA to Name CM Face

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reveal their Chief Minister candidate for the Bihar elections. He made the statement while launching his alliance’s manifesto, titled ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’, outlining the roadmap for the next five years.

Tejashwi said he wanted to know the NDA's agenda and vision, accusing them of focusing only on negativity and allegations. “We have announced our CM face. Today, we are releasing the Tejashwi Pran Patra on how we plan to work for the next five years. We want the NDA to announce the name of their CM. What schemes do they have? What is their vision, and how will they take Bihar forward? We have given a roadmap and a clear vision to make Bihar number one. They only speak negative things and make allegations against our leaders,” he told reporters.

Earlier, on October 19, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s leader in the Bihar assembly polls, stating that after the results, elected MLAs would once again choose the JD(U) leader as Chief Minister.

Tejashwi also criticized Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the hardships faced by passengers returning to Bihar during Chhath Puja. “The people of Bihar are in the mood for change. Those who came home for Chhath faced terrible conditions. The Railway Minister had announced 12,000 special trains, but look at the state of passengers packed into the trains — what happened to those ‘special’ trains?” he said.

Earlier, on October 23, the Mahagathbandhan announced the release of its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement followed Tejashwi Yadav’s formal declaration as the alliance’s CM face. Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee.

The 2025 Bihar elections will see the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comprises the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI-ML] led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM], and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has announced candidates for all 243 seats in the state. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be declared on November 14.