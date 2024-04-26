TD, YSRC Supporters Try to Storm Tadipatri RO’s Office

ANANTAPUR: The TD and YSRC cadres tried to storm the Tadipatri returning officer (RO)’s premises during the scrutiny of nominations on Friday.

YSRC’s team objected to spelling of the TD candidate’s name in the B. form vis-a-vis the one filed at the time of filing nominations. The ruling party team demanded that the candidature of JC Asmith Reddy be rejected.

TD leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy raised objection over the nomination of the YSRC candidate, contending that the constituency’s name has been spelt wrong.

As the two groups started getting restive, police forces drove them away using lathis.

The returning officer accepted the nominations of both the TD and YSRC.

Devineni’s nomination rejected

Kadapa Lok Sabha returning officer has rejected the nomination of Devineni Shivashankar Reddy, an accused in former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Shivashankar Reddy had filed nomination as an independent candidate from Kadapa parliamentary constituency.

The RO said Shivashankar Reddy’s nomination has been rejected as his affidavit is not as per norms of the Election Commission.