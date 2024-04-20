TD, YSRC Candidates Declare Huge Assets in High-Stakes Chittoor Polls

Tirupati: As nominations opened for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, the two leading candidates have declared massive assets worth hundreds of crores. Their affidavits also listed the criminal cases they or their families are involved in.

M.C. Vijayananda Reddy of the YSRC and G.C. Jagan Mohan of the Telugu Desam along with their wives have assets totaling over Rs 275 crore – of this, the much larger share for the TD candidate and his wife.

Vijayananda Reddy is facing trial in cases linked to alleged red sanders smuggling, poll code violations, and supply of spurious liquor.

His nomination papers mention 12 cases of alleged red sanders smuggling across Chittoor district between 2013 and 2015. He also faces a case of illegal liquor transportation in Hyderabad from 2014, and a recent case of violation of the election code in Chittoor.

However, Reddy termed these charges “politically motivated.”

As per the affidavit of the businessman-turned-politician and his wife, they have movable assets worth over Rs 18 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively, including cash, jewelry, vehicles, and investments. Their immovable assets are valued at around Rs 18 crore and these include agricultural lands and residential properties.

The couple also have liabilities of over Rs 18 crore in the form of loans from public financial institutions and government bodies.

TD's Jagan Mohan is facing a case in Bengaluru’s Whitefield -- citing criminal intimidation, insult, and trespass. He stated in the affidavit that the case was under investigation and no charge sheet had been filed.

The realtor-turned-politician and his wife have declared movable assets worth over Rs 17.5 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 125 crore. However, they have liabilities of over Rs 37 crore in loans from financial institutions, the government, and other sources, as per their affidavits.