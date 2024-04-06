TD Releases Special Manifesto for Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Alliance partners Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party organised a joint meeting in Visakhapatnam at the TD office on Friday.

At the end of the meeting, Sribharat of the TD, the joint candidate of the alliance from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, released a special manifesto for the port city.

The manifesto is centred around the slogan that the alliance should win and bring about a change in the regime at the state level. It outlines key points and initiatives, including welfare of women, employment for youth, and support for MSMEs and start-ups in Visakhapatnam, among other things.

Sribharat said, “The state has been under an evil rule for the past five years. Political leaders have lost their right to question the government.”

He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of wantonly arresting TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu because of the support he has been receiving from the public.

BJP district president Medapati Ravindra expressed confidence of winning the Vizag Lok Sabha seat with a great majority.

Candidates of the alliance Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from East constituency, Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka, Vishnu Kumar Raju from North, Ganababu from West and Kolla Lalitha Kumari from S. Kota constituency, Jana Sena leaders Bolishetti Satya Shivaprasad Reddy and Usha Kiran, and BJP leader Vijayananda Reddy were among those present on the occasion.