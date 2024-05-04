TD Rebel Pyla Joins YSRC in Anakapalli

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Pyla Prasad, a significant leader of the Telugu Desam (TD) in the Anakapalli district, has joined the YSRC in the presence of deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu in Taruva village under the Madugula mandal on Saturday.

Initially, the Telugu Desam leadership had named Pyla Prasad as their candidate for the Madugula Assembly constituency, ignoring former MLA Rama Naidu, to contest against Erle Anuradha, the daughter of Budi Mutyala Naidu. However, at the last minute, the party decided to accommodate former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy in Madugula by dropping Pyla Prasad. This decision was made after the Pendurthi constituency, where Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was keen on contesting, was allotted to the Jana Sena as part of the alliance.

Sources within the party revealed that it was C.M. Ramesh who took the initiative to bring back Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy to contest in Madugula to improve his prospects in Madugula, Pendurthi and surrounding areas.

The sudden change in the party’s decision upset Pyla Prasad, who then filed his nomination as an independent candidate. However, Chandrababu Naidu managed to convince Prasad and Rama Naidu to support Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy in his crucial election.

As a result, Prasad, along with his close followers Korli Trinadh, TD social media activist Manku Ravi, and 20 other families, joined the YSRC.

Prasad, an IT professional who had returned to his home village after leaving a $400 million company in the US, had contributed Rs 1 crore to the TD party fund during the Mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram last year. He was also actively involved in social work in Madugula and surrounding villages, spending crores of rupees on these endeavours.