TD Leader Sivarama Raju to Contest as Independent

Kakinada: Telugu Desam leader and former MLA Vetukuri Venkata Siva Ramaraju said that he would contest from the Undi Assembly segment as an independent candidate, as the TD high command had insulted him without allotting a ticket.

He told the reporters at Undi on Sunday that he contested from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections, but he was defeated by a margin of 33,000 votes. However, he strived hard for strengthening TD in the constituency and clung to it. But, now, TD Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced his candidature for the constituency to sitting MLA Manthena Rama Raju. Chandrababu Naidu even did not consult him before announcing the candidate. He said that he felt that he had been insulted, and he decided to contest the constituency as an independent.



