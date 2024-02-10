TD Known for Tying Up With All Parties: Buggana

Visakhapatnam: AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath said the Telugu Desam has no qualms about ideology vis-à-vis its alliances. “The ideology of BJP is quite opposite to the ideology of the Congress; and the ideology of communists is different from that of the Congress. But TD has tied up all these parties,’’ Rajendranath, who was in Visakhapatnam to participate in India Skill Conclave programme on Friday, said.

“I am yet to know the ideology of Jana Sena,” he told the media.

Asked about the political significance of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi, Rajendranath said the visit was aimed at promoting the interests of the state.

“Top among the CM’s agenda in Delhi was the Polavaram project, which is in the final phase of construction. He is also taking up issues relating to the other irrigation projects and seeking the release of central funds that are due from the Centre for the execution of such projects,” he said.