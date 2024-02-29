TD-JS alliance will win, declare Naidu and Pawan

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan have together appealed to people of Andhra Pradesh to vote their alliance into power and save Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of the YSRC government.

At the same time, they both declared that the monstrous Jagan Mohan Reddy regime will be trounced in the coming elections and the TD-Jana Sena alliance will emerge victorious with a huge margin.

The two leaders addressed their joint Jenda (flag) public meeting near the Tadepalligudem highway adjacent to Prathipadu village in Pentapadu mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan arrived at the meeting in two separate helicopters and joined hands on the dais. Speaking first, Naidu underlined that the RD-JS alliance must win in the interests of the state and democracy. “Otherwise, the future of youth and all other sections of society will be in great jeopardy,” he warned.

He said YSRC leaders have attacked BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. A YSRC leader had even killed a Dalit youth and delivered his body in his car to the youth’s parents.

The TD chief declared that he will create wealth and streamline the state. He emphasised that Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have joined hands to protect the interests of AP and its people and not to grab power at any cost.

Chandrababu Naidu compared himself to fire and Pawan as wind. “This wildfire that has ignited will consume the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the coming elections,” he thundered.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan began his speech challenging the Chief Minister to take on the alliance in the coming elections. He said he wants the TD-Jana Sena to come to power and Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister in the coming elections.

Praising Naidu, Pawan Kalyan repeatedly referred to him as “a great political veteran who has seen many ups and downs during the past 46 years.” The JS chief said he felt very pained when the former chief minister had been sent to central prison without any reason. He asked people to be eternally vigilant and safeguard democracy by consciously defeating the ruling party.

The film star took a dig at retired political veterans who have taken it upon themselves to advise him. “I don’t need your advice. I have agreed for 24 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats, keeping in view the strength and weaknesses of my fledgling party. The TD, with more than 40 years of experience, has the organisational strength and the Jana Sena the youthful exuberance to defeat YSRC,” he stated.

Pawan Kalyan compared himself to Vamana who sought three feet place and trounced the emperor Bali. In the same way, he declared, he will trounce YSRC with his 24 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam national general secretary N. Lokesh and TD senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu did not attend the first Telugu Desam and Jana Sena alliance meeting at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.



According to Telugu Desam senior leaders, Lokesh is concentrating on Mangalagiri constituency.