TD-JS alliance joint public meeting on February 28 at Pattipadu

VIJAYAWADA: The coordination committee of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena alliance, which met here on Thursday, decided to organise their joint public meeting on February 28 at Pattipadu adjacent to the national highway in Tadepalligudem.

TD AP president K. Atchannaidu and JS political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar were present in the coordination committee meeting. JS founder Pawan Kalyan and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will address the joint public meeting.

The coordination committee also discussed elements of their joint election manifesto. There is a possibility of key announcements being made at the Tadepalligudem meeting.

The coordination committee meeting adopted two resolutions, one congratulating TD-JS cadre on formation of the alliance and the other condemning the attacks on the media.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Atchannaidu made it clear that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will decide on the seats to be contested by the parties. It will be ensured that there is no gap between TD and Jana Sena at the field level on finalising the seats.

JS PAC chairman Manohar said the alliance has been formed to ensure that the opposition vote does not split. He conceded that the two parties will have to make sacrifices, if necessary, with regard to the seats.

Manor declared that Bye Bye YSRC will become a slogan of the JA-TDP alliance. He disclosed that their joint manifesto will contain important points related to youth, women and farmers.