TD Chief Says Jagan Tricking People with Lies and Propaganda

Tirupati: Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh with lies and propaganda in his eagerness to return to power.

Addressing a series of meetings in Nellore and Chittoor districts as part of his Raa Kadaliraa campaign, he underlined that people are no fools. “The downfall of Jagan has begun. Not even God can save the sinking ship of YSRC,” he declared.

At his meeting in Nellore, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that all people of Andhra Pradesh have become the victims of the YSR Congress party's misgovernance. Each of these victims is now a star campaigner. "In the upcoming elections, all 5-crore people of AP should become star campaigners against Jagan and take a vow to bring down the YSRC," he stated.

The TD chief trained his guns on the YSRC, blaming it for the flight of industries from AP, "(Guntur MP) Jayadev Galla's Amara Raja was forced out of the state due to political vendetta of Jagan. He has even forced the Galla family to quit politics. This government is stalling the progress of Andhra Pradesh," he observed.

The former chief minister claimed that when he was going through a tough patch, people from different Indian states and 80 countries supported him. "My development work was recognised globally. What more does a leader need? Now, I will take the responsibility of making the Telugu state number one in the world," he told the people.

Taking objection to Jagan Mohan Reddy calling himself Arjuna, the TD chief maintained that in truth, Jagan is the Bhasmasura, “putting his hand on the heads of the very people who brought him to power."

The former CM assured that he will create 20 lakh jobs in five years and provide an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month if voted to power.