TD Cadres Gherao Chandrababu Naidu at Palakollu

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam cadres of Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district gheraoed their party supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Palakollu on Saturday.

Chandrababu Naidu had reviewed party matters related to Machilipatnam Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in West Godavari and Krishna districts with TD leaders and constituency in-charges and advised them on strategies to be adopted on getting alliance candidates elected.

When Chandrababu Naidu came out of the review meeting hall, some party workers started raising slogans against him, demanding that Undi constituency sitting MLA Manthena Rama Raju must be fielded from the constituency again. They expressed fears over Undi constituency being allotted to rebel YSRC MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who joined Telugu Desam on Friday night.

The TD chief burst out at Manthena Rama Raju, questioning whether he (Naidu) had declared or changed the candidate from Undi constituency. “Why are you unnecessarily provoking the cadres,” he asked the sitting MLA angrily.

Rama Raju told Chandrababu Naidu that he has no idea about the feelings of his cadres, who had come to Palakollu after hearing news from some TV channels that the

TD chief had arrived in the town. The TD sitting MLA then focussed on pacifying his supporters, who then fell silent.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju told media later that Chandrababu Naidu has not yet announced any ticket for him. He said he will contest from any constituency that the TD chief allots to him.

However, he disclosed to reporters that people of Vizianagaram constituency are pressuring him to contest from their constituency.