Vijayawada: Dissidence came to the fore when Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was addressing the party leaders at Nallajerla in East Godavari on Friday.

Party leaders and their supporters demanded a change of party nominees in Gopalapuram and Polavaram Assembly segments, raised slogans and tried to stop his convoy of vehicles by squatting in front of it.

Naidu called for a meeting with the local party leaders at a convention hall in Nallajarla as part of his poll campaign in areas covering Gopalapuram (SC), Narasapuram and Palacole Assembly segments.

As the TD chief was discussing the poll strategy with the party leaders and their supporters, tension mounted.

A section of party leaders and supporters demanded for allocation of Polavaram Assembly segment to Telugu Desam as it was allotted to Jana Sena as part of TD-JS-BJP alliance and Jana Sena fielded its nominee Chirri Balaraju.

They raised slogans and insisted on a change of nominee to field the TD candidate with a chance to win in the polls.

Naidu tried to persuade them to calm down as the Polavaram segment was allotted to the JS.

Similarly, another batch of TD leaders and supporters led by former West Godavari Zilla Parishad chairman Mullapudi Bapiraju demanded that Naidu change the present TD nominee, Maddipati Venkata Raju, from the Gopalapuram (SC) assembly segment and instead give it to another TD leader like former minister K.S. Jawhar.

Their contention is that by fielding Venkata Raju, the unity among the party was broken. Though they expected an easy win for TD from this segment, it becomes a tough task following a lot of opposition for the nominee.

When a section of TD leaders and supporters led by Bapiraju raised slogans and insisted on a change of nominee, Naidu tried to pacify them, but in vain.

As Naidu was leaving the convention hall to proceed to Palacole in a chopper, the supporters of Bapiraju squatted in front of his convoy and slogans, demanding a change of nominee. Naidu’s security personnel and the rope party cordoned the area and helped Naidu proceed to the helipad and fly to Palacole.

Former West Godavari ZP chairman Mullapudi Bapiraju said, “We have requested our party chief to change the nominee for Gopalapuram and give the ticket to someone who can win the seat. Naidu has promised to do justice once TD is elected to power and the issue is over.”