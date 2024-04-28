Tamilsai To Campaign for BJP in Telangana

Hyderbabd: Former Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, along with several BJP volunteers from Tamil Nadu, will campaign in support of BJP candidates in Telangana state over the next 10 days beginning on Monday.

TS BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that she will tour many Lok Sabha constituencies and focus on those that have a sizable Tamil population.

Since resigning as Governor, she re-joined the BJP on whose ticket contested the Lok Sabha election from the South Chennai constituency. The election was held last week.