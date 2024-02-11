T. Harish Rao Slams Congress Budget, Labels Promises as Mere Lies
HYDERABAD: "The Congress government's inaugural budget has left every section of the population disillusioned, revealing the hollowness of its 'so-called people’s government,' according to senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao.
BJP Slams Congress Budget, Accusing It of Wordplay and Neglecting Electoral Promises
Telangana's First Congress Budget: Tailored for Inclusive Growth and Fiscal Rebuilding, Says Revenue Minister
Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the Budget was tailored to meet the aspirations of all sections of people. He mentioned that the first Budget presented by finance minister Malllu Bhatti Vikramarka was intended to rebuild Telangana state.
Srinivas Reddy, who also holds the information and public relations ministry, remarked, "The BRS had left the state in debt and messed up the financial condition. The Congress government carefully made sense of the income and expenditure.”
He pointed out that development and welfare had received equal importance, and allocations required for implementing the Six Guarantees had been made. The allocation of ₹7,740 crore for the Indiramma housing scheme was a welcome measure.
Congress Government to Investigate Faulty Practices in Irrigation Projects, Says Uttam Kumar Reddy
Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called the interim Budgert “visionary and far-sighted” which would steer the state's economy towards growth. He emphasised that the BRS regime had ruined the state's finances.
Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government would not pursue a policy benefiting contractors. "As committed in the Budget, we will investigate and punish all those who indulged in faulty and corrupt practices. A thorough inquiry has already been ordered,” he said with regard to the Annaram, Medigadda, and Sundilla barrages.
Welcoming the allocation of Rs 28,024 crore for irrigation, he said the government would complete the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project. The government would prioritise projects that need less funds and would create more ayacut. The Palamuru Rangareddy project would be given top priority.
Uttam Kumar Reddy also welcomed the allocation of `53,196 crore for the Congress’ Six Guarantees.