T. Harish Rao Slams Congress Budget, Labels Promises as Mere Lies

HYDERABAD: "The Congress government's inaugural budget has left every section of the population disillusioned, revealing the hollowness of its 'so-called people’s government,' according to senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao.

Despite sky-high expectations generated by the Congress' promises, the allocated funds were deemed inadequate and pedestrian. Harish Rao pointed out, "The budget has essentially abandoned Rythu Bharosa, for which the government needs ₹22,000 crore. There was no mention of the promised farm loan waiver."For all the commitments, including a loan waiver and bonus for crops, the government requires ₹82,000 crore, but the agriculture sector received only ₹19,746 crore. Harish Rao emphasized, "Of this, ₹3,000 crore will go to salaries alone."He argued that while the government needs ₹23,000 crore to implement its Six Guarantees, the allocated amount is only ₹7,000 crore. "This clearly indicates that Congress has no intention of fulfilling its election promises. Congress must explain why it did not provide adequate funds to implement its guarantees," said Harish Rao, who added that there was no mention of the promised unemployment allowance."

BJP Slams Congress Budget, Accusing It of Wordplay and Neglecting Electoral Promises

BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress government's budget, stating that it relied more on wordplay than addressing electoral promises. Reddy questioned how the government plans to fulfill commitments like Rythu Bharosa, farm loan waivers, crop insurance, Rythu Bhima, interest-free loans, and seed development with a meager ₹19,746 crore allocated for agriculture.He expressed disappointment that promises made to farmers were abandoned, emphasizing that the BC Declaration in Kamareddy regarding the constitutional status for the BC Sub-Plan had not been fulfilled. Reddy criticized the government for allocating ₹8,000 crore to the BC community, constituting half the population.Additionally, Reddy questioned the adequacy of the allocated ₹28,000 crore for completing pending irrigation projects, emphasizing that it falls short of covering the interest on loans taken by the previous BRS government. He highlighted the absence of discussion on panchayat elections, despite a meager ₹7,700 crore allocation for building 3,500 houses in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies, falling significantly short of the required ₹22,000 crore. Reddy claimed that funds were not allocated in line with the Youth Declaration.

Telangana's First Congress Budget: Tailored for Inclusive Growth and Fiscal Rebuilding, Says Revenue Minister

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the Budget was tailored to meet the aspirations of all sections of people. He mentioned that the first Budget presented by finance minister Malllu Bhatti Vikramarka was intended to rebuild Telangana state.

Srinivas Reddy, who also holds the information and public relations ministry, remarked, "The BRS had left the state in debt and messed up the financial condition. The Congress government carefully made sense of the income and expenditure.”

He pointed out that development and welfare had received equal importance, and allocations required for implementing the Six Guarantees had been made. The allocation of ₹7,740 crore for the Indiramma housing scheme was a welcome measure.

Congress Government to Investigate Faulty Practices in Irrigation Projects, Says Uttam Kumar Reddy

















Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called the interim Budgert “visionary and far-sighted” which would steer the state's economy towards growth. He emphasised that the BRS regime had ruined the state's finances.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government would not pursue a policy benefiting contractors. "As committed in the Budget, we will investigate and punish all those who indulged in faulty and corrupt practices. A thorough inquiry has already been ordered,” he said with regard to the Annaram, Medigadda, and Sundilla barrages.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 28,024 crore for irrigation, he said the government would complete the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project. The government would prioritise projects that need less funds and would create more ayacut. The Palamuru Rangareddy project would be given top priority.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also welcomed the allocation of `53,196 crore for the Congress’ Six Guarantees.