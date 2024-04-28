Surveys predict defeat of BJP, says Ponnam

Karimnagar: The condition of the BJP will worsen in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar claimed on Sunday, a couple of days after the second round of polling was held.

Addressing a meeting held in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate V. Rajendar Rao held here at a private function hall in Koheda mandal of Husnabad constituency on Sunday, Ponnam said that after the completion of two phases, the surveys predicted that the BJP would lose many seats and was going to be defeated.

“Sensing the party’s defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is provoking people alleging that the Congress will snatch ‘mangalsutra’ and gold of women and distribute to the Muslims. Modi also said that the Congress is hatching a conspiracy to ‘snatch your property’ and ‘distribute it among selected people’,” the transport minister said

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam alleged that the BJP government in its 10 years of ruling was working only for Adani and Ambani, and has done nothing to the people of Hindu community that constituted 85 per cent of the population in India.

Hitting out at Modi, the minister, who was campaigning for party’s candidate for Karimnagar LS seat, V. Rajendar Rao, said “Rahul Gandhi, the grandson of Indira Gandhi and son of Rajiv Gandhi, is fighting against the BJP government to protect the nation’s wealth.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam challenged Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to explain what development he had done in the Karminagar LS constituency in the past decade. He threw an open challenge to Bandi, who had pledged to withdraw from the contest if the Six Guarantees were fulfilled. Ponnam called upon the Karimnagar MP to demonstrate the BJP’s adherence to promises made in its rule.

Attacking the BJP MP, the Congress minister alleged that Sanjay had earlier said that he contested in the elections by selling the mangalsutra of his wife then how he earned crores of rupees within five years of his tenure as an MP. “Is it not correct that Sanjay was removed from the BJP state chief post after facing allegations of corruption,” Ponnam questioned.

“The Lok Sabha elections which are going in the country is a fight between dictator Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, who is striving hard for the unity of the nation,” he added.