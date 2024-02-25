Support BJP, Modi for the Nation: Rupala

Hyderabad: Union minister Parshaottam Rupala on Saturday called on the people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “development yatra.”

Rupala was in the city to take part in the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking with reporters, Rupala said the aim of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra was to take Modi’s message to the people, and to give confidence to BJP workers in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

India has become the 5th largest economy in the world after Modi took charge as Prime Minister and under his leadership, many development programmes have been taken up including those such as the ones for aspirational districts, as well as many schemes for welfare.

“After India stepped up to supply Covid vaccines to countries that needed them desperately after the so-called big countries refused to help, our country is now seen as the one many nations can turn to for help,” Rupala said.

“The world now knows that call for help from any country will be met by India. It is not just within India that Modi has worked hard for the people. The world today looks at India and it should be a matter of pride for everyone to support Modi,” Rupala said.