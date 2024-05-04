Super Seniors Thrilled at Voting From Home

Hyderabad: Syed Raziuddin, a 96-year-old resident of Qazipura in Shalibanda, could keep his unique record of voting in all elections since Independence intact, thanks to the vote from home facility extended to senior citizens by the Election Commission.

He cast his vote from the comfort of his home. The senior citizen had minor issues related to eyes but could comfortably hear and understand.

“Everyone should cast his vote,” he said to those present in his house.

Similarly, the 92-year-old Kamala Shah, a retired government official from Ghansi Bazar, was assisted by her daughter to vote at home.

“One of my sisters is a doctor. My mother, who is 92 years old, communicates well only with her. To make sure the voting goes smoothly, my sister and I were present at the home,” Sudesh Kumar, Kamala Shah’s son, said.

He said his mother wanted his sister to be present during the election process and explain to the polling staff that she is a retired teacher and former district education officer.

The home voting facility for senior citizens aged 85 years and above and specially-abled persons commenced in Hyderabad on Friday. They had to register themselves for the process previously.

The 87-year-old Sharma Suraj Ban, a priest by profession and a resident of Ghansi Bazar, posed for a picture voluntarily by proudly displaying his inked finger, amusing poll staff and others. “Vote should be given utmost priority and votes decide everything,” he said.

Similarly, Mir Vilayat Ali, a 90 year old ex-serviceman from Fathe Darwaza, said everyone should use this right.

All senior citizens who have cast their votes thanked authorities multiple times for giving them an opportunity to vote.

In the 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district, 571 have registered for home voting. Of which, 112 cast their vote. The process ends on May 6.

City police commissioner K, Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday inspected the distribution, reception and counting centre at All Saints High School, Gunfoundry, which is accepting postal ballots. He was accompanied by Ronald Rose, Hyderabad district election officer, and senior police officials.

Charminar Presiding officer (PO) E. Chamundeshwari said at every household they visited, electors and their family members thanked them. “Many electors said that home voting facility is a boon for senior citizens,” she said.

“The home voting facility in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment will start on Saturday,” said an official from state election authority. Besides, 852 officials and staff deployed on election duty in Hyderabad district cast their vote through the postal ballot facility.

Process:

Presiding officer (PO) along with assistant presiding officer (APO) and a polling staff will visit the house of senior citizens along with the box and the ballot paper.

After explaining the procedure, a cardboard box covering the ballot paper was placed to maintain secrecy.

After the elector makes her choice, she would give it back by signing a declaration.

The PO will place the ballot in a sealed cover, completing the process.

The process is videographed in the presence of a micro observer and a sub-inspector of police.