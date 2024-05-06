Super seniors give thumbs up to vote from home initiative

Hyderabad: Electors enrolled PWD voters said that, with temperatures rising in summer, the home voting facility has made the process easy.

“I require a wheelchair for mobility, and waiting in queues to cast my vote, especially when the weather is harsh, is a difficult task for me. The voting process from home was very easy,” said Eraganti Prashanti, after casting his vote at his home in Malkajgiri.

Uggati Tony, an elector from the same area. thanked the election authorities for the vote from home facility for super seniors and disabled persons after he cast his vote.

A specially-abled woman from Yousfguda said that, despite arrangements at the polling stations for them, voting from the house was more comfortable.

“Though my family members are supportive and don’t mind me taking them to the polling station, voting from home is always a better option for people who need wheel chair assistance,” she said.

The home voting facility continued on Sunday with specially-abled enrolled as persons with disability (PWD) voters and senior citizens exercising their right comfortably.

The PwD voters were in touch with the booth level officers (BLOs) and were delighted to cast their vote. “ We informed them beforehand about the time and date of home voting and headed out in teams to complete the task ,” said an official deployed on poll duty in the GHMC Secunderabad zone.