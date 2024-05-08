Sunitha Reddy Sees “Revanth Wave” in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy said a "Revanth wave" was sweeping the constituency which was stronger than the "Modi wave." The 'Revanth wave' will ensure her victory by a good margin in the May 13 Lok Sabha poll in the constituency, she said.

Suneetha Reddy was speaking at campaign meetings in Medchal and Malkajgiri on Tuesday. At street corner meetings, the people elected Revanth Reddy as MP in the 2019 elections when Congress was going through a difficult phase.

This helped the Congress come to power in the Assembly polls in 2023 under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, who became TPCC president and, later, the Chief Minister. She appealed to voters to give her a chance to serve as MP and speed up the development of Malkajgiri which was neglected by BRS and BJP which were in power for 10 years.

Suneetha Reddy said that BJP candidate Etala Rajendar had no connection with Malkajgiri. "Etala belongs to Huzurabad. He went to Gajwel in the Assembly polls. The people of Huzurabad and Gajwel defeated him. Now he surfaced in Malkajgiri and he will meet the same fate," she said.