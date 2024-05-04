Suneetha Reddy: Malkajgiri people rally behind Congress

Hyderabad: Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Congress candidate from Malkajgiri, said that the people of the Lok Sabha constituency were convinced that only the ruling party in the state ensure all-round development of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The people wanted to elect Congress for the second consecutive term, she said. Sunitha Reddy said that she noticed people's desire to elect the Congress during her interaction with voters while campaigning in the constituency.

Amidst rising temperatures, the campaign of Sunitha Reddy is drawing large crowds, demonstrating significant public support. Enthusiastic supporters continue to gather in significant numbers.

She said the robust turnout at her road shows along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the people's desire for development. “The people are rallying behind me for my commitment to progress and Development," she said.