Sumalatha Ambareesh Contemplates Independent Run for Mandya Seat Amid BJP-JDS Alliance

BENGALURU: Disgruntled over the Bharatiya Janata Party sacrificing the Mandya parliamentary seat for its alliance partner Janata Dal Secular to contest the ensuing elections, Mandya Lok Sabha member and BJP ticket aspirant, Sumalatha Ambareesh, stated on Saturday that she will make her stance clear on April 3 after meeting her supporters and followers in Mandya. She intends to gather their opinions to decide whether to support Janata Dal Secular-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consensus nominee H.D. Kumaraswamy for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat or to fight as an independent.

Addressing her supporters in Bengaluru, she emphasized that she will not make any political decisions without gathering the opinions of her supporters. “I am overwhelmed by your love, affection, and blessings towards me,” said Sumalatha, adding, “There are no words to describe the love showered on me by the supporters.”As an independent nominee, Sumalatha won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 election, defeating Nikhil, the son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was then the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Nikhil was the consensus nominee of JDS and Congress party, who were in alliance at the time. Sumalatha's late husband, Ambareesh, had considerable clout over Mandya and had served as an MP and a Minister.After winning the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Sumalatha announced her support for the BJP and was an aspirant for the Mandya seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.She met BJP National President J.P. Nadda and other senior leaders of the party seeking a party ticket to contest from Mandya. However, the BJP leaders spared the Mandya seat for JDS, since the party has a stronghold in the district.Though Sumalatha is yet to make her stance public, her supporters have mounted pressure on her to enter the fray as an independent nominee from the Mandya seat. It is said that Sumalatha turned down the BJP’s offer to shift from Mandya and contest from the Bengaluru North seat. She also rejected the BJP’s offer to be made an MLC. Sumalatha has often stated that she would not leave Mandya.In the 2023 Assembly election, the Congress party won in Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, Srirangapatna, and Nagamangala, while the Raitha Sangha backed by the Congress party won in the Melukote seat. JDS won in Krishnaraja Pet, and BJP scored a blank in Mandya.