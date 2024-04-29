Strengthen BRS and Protect Your Interests: KCR Tells Khammam People

Khammam: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asked the people to vote for his party candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha election to give strength to the party to fight for the protection of their interests.

He conducted a road show in Khammam in support of party candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and addressed a public gathering at the ZP Centre.

He said that a Union minister and three BJP MPs from Telangana kept quiet when Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to divert Godavari water to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with a project at Itchampally. He (Rao) did not accept the proposal and made it clear that this could not be achieved in his lifetime. The BJP leaders from Telangana also maintained silence when a union minister asked the people of the state to consume broken rice when BRS leaders met him and sought procurement of paddy from the farmers like in the past.

He said that BRS only had the commitment to fight for the state’s share in Krishna and Godavari rivers. Stating that BJP would not win more than 200 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections, he predicted that there would be a coalition government at the Centre. If Nageshwar Rao is elected to the Lok Sabha, then he would get a berth in the union cabinet. This will help development of the area, he added. He exuded confidence that BRS would win 12 Lok Sabha seats.

Averring that Congress never bothered about welfare of the poor people, Rao praised N.T. Rama Rao while saying that real welfare of the poor people began with the NTR government.

Rao claimed that his government had taken up welfare schemes more effectively than those taken up by the NTR government. He criticised the Congress government for adding to the hardships of farmers.

Nama Nageswara Rao, Jangon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar also participated in the road show.