Street Lights Found Turned Off During Naidu-Pawan Roadshow

Tirupat: Opposition parties have levelled allegations against the state government on the joint roadshow of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Tirupati on Tuesday night.

As the roadshow commenced on Karakambadi Road, both Naidu and Kalyan could be seen waving at the crowds in darkness, as the street lights along the stretch from Vinayaka Sagar to Leela Mahal Circle had allegedly been switched off.

With the area plunged into darkness, the TD chief put on the torch of his mobile phone. With this, party cadres of both TD and JS also put on the flashlights of their phones.

The roadshow proceeded under such lighting conditions until it reached the Leela Mahal Circle.

TD and Jana Sena have alleged that the street lights have been deliberately turned off in an attempt to sabotage the opposition leaders’ road show. They have demanded an investigation into the matter.

The roadshow caused significant traffic chaos in the area, which is heavily congested even on regular workdays. Vehicular movement to a standstill along the route.