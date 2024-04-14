Stones pelted at Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked with stones in Vijayawada, unknown persons threw stones at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Tenali during the day and at Chandrababu Naidu here in the evening on Sunday.

Naidu was targeted when he was addressing a public meeting at Gajuwaka area.

Reports said the stones narrowly missed Chandrababu and the unidentified attackers managed to escape from the scene. Chandrababu expressed anger at the incident and issued a stern warning to those responsible for the attack.

“The blade batch and stone-pelters have been deputed to this meeting. I do not understand what the police are doing here,’’ Chandrababu Naidu said, interrupting his election speech.

Naidu’s security personnel were put on alert following the stone-throwing incident.

Live TV cameras showed TD workers and the police chasing some persons, but none was caught.

Senior police officers initially denied the incident but one of them later said the police were probing the incident and it would take some time to get the details.

“When I was not scared of bombs, why should I be scared of stones,’’ Naidu said, resuming his speech at the Prajagalam.

Naidu blamed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for all the three incidents.

He said there was talk of power cut when stones were thrown at the chief minister in the heart of Vijayawada. “There was a security lapse. The chief minister himself should take the blame for these lapses and hold the DGP and intelligence chief responsible.”

“I responded within minutes and so were the prime minister and other leaders across the country. We did not think of politics. But YSRC leaders were quick in blaming me for the incident. Now, no one from the YSRC reacted when stones were thrown at Pawan Kalyan and me,’’ Naidu said.

Naidu said hurling missiles at him was not new. “During a protest by Amaravathi farmers, a slipper was hurled at me while Iwas passing near Venkatapalem on my way to the site of construction works at Amaravati.”

The day also witnessed stone-pelting at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Reports said Pawan Kalyan, as a part of his election campaign, landed at Tenali by a helicopter. After he got down, a person hurled a stone at him. The stone missed him and fell near the helipad. Jana Sena workers quickly reacted, caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.