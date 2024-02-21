State poll chief meets political parties ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to disseminate information on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Vikas Raj briefed the representatives from the 15 parties on the latest compliances mandated from political parties in preparation for the impending electoral process.

Senior Congress leader T. Niranjan said that they noticed more than 22 lakh bogus voters registered in GHMC limits and that his party brought the issue to the notice of the Election Commission for action. Senior BJP leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy said more than 65,000 bogus votes have been registered in Karimnagar Assembly constituency where BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost the seat with a slight margin.