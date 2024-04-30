State Govt Has No Money to Introduce Welfare Schemes, Says Etala

HYDERABAD: The Congress government in the state has no reserves except huge debt. It can neither fulfil any poll promise nor take up any welfare activity and any vote for the Congress is of no use, said Etela Rajendar, the BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha.





Taking part in a Rythu Sammelanam in Old Bowenpally, Rajendar said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had himself admitted that he expected huge surplus reserves but found empty coffers after coming to power.“The state government has no other resource to raise funds except income from liquor sales. The Congress with hardly 40 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha has no scope to cross the halfway mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Revanth government cannot fulfil any of the poll promises made to farmers, women, youth, old aged persons etc,” said Rajendar.The Congress promised many sops to people including Kalyana Lakshmi scheme where in `1 lakh would be given to newly-married bride and 10 grams of gold, `2,500 pension for women, extend pension scheme to old aged persons by adding new members, waive farm loan up to `2 lakh among others. But, the government had not started any one of them even after four months of coming to power, he said.“On the other hand, the Modi government has taken up several initiatives for the welfare of the poor. It has taken up the responsibility to construct houses for all poor people under Awas Yojana, provide free health care up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat,” he said.Rajendar said the Congress misled the poor by making false promises. “Farmers have realised how they have been cheated by the Revanth government. The farmers are not to trust the Revanth government for its evasive tactics in fulfilling the poll promises.”He also pointed out the BJP workers are getting good response when they are reaching out to voters, which reflects their trust in Narendra Modi’s work. The victory in this largest constituency gives a feeling of the party’s victory in 15 Assembly segments, he said.