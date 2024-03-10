Stand with Jagan, Botsa appeals to people

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has urged people to stand in solidarity with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for witnessing transformative changes in the development landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

He made these remarks at Chipurupalli, where he inaugurated several key developmental projects on Sunday. The projects include laying the foundation stone for construction of two crucial roads – Karlam to Nimmalavalasa and from G. Mulagam to Konur, at a combined cost of Rs 9.25 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the Secretariat at Cheepurupalli.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, Satyanarayana lauded the CM for his unwavering commitment to welfare programmes and inclusive development. He highlighted the range of welfare schemes implemented by YSRC regime, emphasising the need for continuing Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.

“Rs 2.4 lakh crore worth social welfare schemes have reached people, as promised in the 2019 YSRC election manifesto and during Jagan’s pada yatra before the elections. Funds have directly been transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries in a most transparent manner, which has become a role model for other states,” the minister said.

Reflecting on the past government, he criticised the tenure of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. In this regard, he asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy has prioritised transparency and accountability, thereby ensuring that benefits of welfare reach the deserving individuals without any hindrance.

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar underscored the transformative impact of the Chief Minister's policies, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare. He highlighted accessibility of government services at grassroots level, facilitated by establishment of secretariats in villages.

The event witnessed distribution of various entitlements to beneficiaries, including registered house titles and midday meal menus. Students, in particular, expressed gratitude to government for providing free tablets and nutritious meals in schools.