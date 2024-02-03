Stalin’s call to party cadre to remember Anna

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in Spain to attract industrial and business investments to the State, called upon his party workers to pay homage to DMK founder C N Annadurai on his death anniversary falling on Saturday.In his epistle to the cadre, he said that even if he was in a country in a time zone that was ahead of India’s by four and a half hours, his heart was in Tamil Nadu with memories of past years when he took part in the rally to remember Annadurai on his anniversary.Urging the cadre to take a pledge to bring down the BJP government in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said the DMK was now in a position to devise the strategy to defeat the ruling party at the national level because the tyrannical, anti-democratic regime had to be put to an end.The change was essential to ensure that people had the freedom to speak the language of their choice, follow any vocation, dress the way they liked, eat the food they wanted and elect the government of their liking by protecting the State’s rights, he said.The DMK had started the election work ahead of time and the committees formed to do specific things were on the job already but the party would not give high promises that it would be able to honour to the people like Rs 15 lakh for everyone, 2 crore jobs every year, the tripling of farmers’ income that the BJP and its ally in the State, the AIADMK, did, he said.He said the next Union Budget would be presented by the INDIA coalition and called upon the DMK cadre to work towards achieving that.