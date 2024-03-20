Stalin, EPS demand action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the ‘reckless statement’ of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje linking Tamil Nadu with the Bengaluru Rameswaram Café blasts and urged the ECI to take note of the hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately.In a message on his X page, Stalin said, ‘One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims.’Clearly, Karandlaje lacked the authority for such assertions and the divisive rhetoric of the BJP would be rejected by both Tamilians and Kannadigas alike, he said‘I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once,’ he saidPalaniswami, in his message, condemned the hate speech intending to generalize the people of Tamil Nadu as extremists and urged the Election Commission of India to take stringent action to put an end to such divisive hate speeches.