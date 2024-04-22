Stalemate over Khammam LS candidate: Congress summons Bhatti, Ponguleti to Delhi

The Congress high command has summoned Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Delhi on Monday to hold talks to end stalemate over announcing candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat.While the April 25 deadline for filing of nominations will end in another three days, the Congress high command is yet to declare candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats giving anxious moments to party leaders and cadre.While the Opposition BJP and BRS announced candidates for all the 17 seats in Telangana long ago and started full-fledged campaigning, the ruling Congress is struggling to finalise candidates for all seats even after nominations process begun on April 18.Bhatti's wife Nandini, Poguleti's brother Prasad Reddy and former Warangal MP R Surender Reddy's son R Raghurami Reddy are in race for Khammam ticket and party leadership is under pressure from all leaders to get Khammam ticket for their kin.The delay has added to confusion in the party.Meanwhile, Karimnagar seat aspirant V Rajender Rao has decided to file nomination for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday although the party high command is yet to declare the candidate. Rajender has the backing of minister Ponnam Prabhakar, representing Karimnagar district.It is expected that party high command would announce candidates for three pending seats on Monday or Tuesday after holding talks with Bhatti and Ponguleti in Delhi on Monday.