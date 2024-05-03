Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the previous BRS regime had neglected the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment. The Congress government would allot special funds for the development of SCB area soon after the election code ends in June.

Srinivas Reddy, speaking at a street corner meeting in support of party candidate Sri Ganesh, appealed to the people to vote for the Congress. He was accompanied by Sri Ganesh and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency incharge Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.

Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government would ensure that eligible residents of the SCB area get the benefit of Six Guarantees and other welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that Sri Ganesh would win by a large margin.

Sri Ganesh urged voters to elect him to facilitate the smooth and speedy execution of development works

in Secunderabad Cantonment, which was neglected by the BRS and the BJP governments.

Cantonment party in-charge Vennela Gaddar, bypoll incharge Raghunath Yadav, senior Congress leaders Amarender Reddy, Narasimhan, Balaraju Yadav, Arvind, women leaders, activists, and people participated in large numbers.