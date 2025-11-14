Splendid BJP Win Stuns Even Hardcore BJP Supporters

New Delhi: The NDA’s “historic and unparalleled victory” in Bihar on Friday stunned even hardcore BJP supporters across the country. While the saffron leadership was confident of retaining power, the final tally exceeded expectations. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the NDA’s star campaigner and poll mascot, the mandate clearly showed that Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar remained the alliance’s strongest vote-catcher, backed by his EBC votebank and his government’s schemes and initiatives. Kumar also silenced speculation about his “ill health” by addressing more than 80 public rallies, most of them via road travel.

The results showed that the NDA’s development pitch trumped all allegations raised by the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, including the “vote chori” claim. The ruling alliance also ensured that its united front remained intact even as reports of dissension kept emerging from the Opposition camp. The NDA’s repeated references to the RJD-era “jungle raj” further consolidated voter support.

Calling the mandate a victory for good governance, development, public welfare and social justice, Prime Minister Modi said the result had given the NDA “renewed strength” to serve the people and work for Bihar. He promised “more progress” for the state with expanded opportunities for “yuva shakti” and “nari shakti.” Modi also congratulated all NDA allies, including Kumar, saying people voted for the alliance based on its track record and vision.

Expressing gratitude to voters, the Bihar Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister “for the support received from him,” bowing in acknowledgment. He said the alliance secured a massive majority by demonstrating complete unity and vowed that Bihar would progress further and be counted among India’s most developed states.

The Bihar win comes on the heels of the BJP’s strong performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. The mandate is also expected to boost the party’s prospects in West Bengal, where elections are due next year.

For the NDA, poll managers crafted constituency-specific strategies and countered every Opposition allegation with facts. Schemes introduced by both the Nitish Kumar government and the Modi government, particularly those aimed at women, youth and farmers, were highlighted throughout the campaign. The NDA manifesto also resonated with voters. Alongside extensive campaigning, NDA teams were deeply involved in micro-management, gathering booth-level feedback. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, known as the BJP’s “Chanakya,” ensured loopholes were addressed and persuaded several rebels to withdraw. He received regular updates and coordinated with ground teams, while closely overseeing alliance cohesion.

From the JD(U)’s side, Kumar played a pivotal role in ensuring the BJP did not “overshadow” his party amid speculation of tensions between the allies. BJP leaders acknowledged that the Chief Minister’s political astuteness, especially during seat-sharing negotiations, had a major impact. It may be recalled that Kumar expressed displeasure after the NDA formally announced seat distribution. The development pitch ensured that the EBC vote remained firmly with the NDA, strengthening Kumar’s position as one of India’s strongest regional leaders. The BJP had deployed leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs from other states, to all constituencies in Bihar. Discord within the Opposition further helped the NDA, bolstered by the Chief Minister’s clean image.

A high turnout of women, who outnumbered men by nearly 10 percentage points, appears to have decisively tilted the mandate towards the NDA, with studies showing that women voters in Bihar tend to favour the alliance.

BJP’s Bihar election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the verdict shows that people have clearly rejected “jungle raj, casteism, nepotism and negative politics” and chosen the path of continuous progress and a developed Bihar.