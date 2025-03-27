Speaker's 'decorum' remarks against Rahul Gandhi resented by INDIA bloc MPs

New Delhi: Upset over Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s remarks against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking him to maintain decorum in the House, and denial of permission to the Opposition to raise important issues, a delegation of INDIA bloc MPs met Mr Birla in his chamber on Thursday. The Opposition MPs submitted a letter containing twelve issues and alleged that the established practice of listening to the LoP is now being ignored and legislative debates are being stifled.

The Opposition also raised the issue of the “non-appointment” of deputy Speaker in the House and alleged that the government unilaterally introduces business in the House without prior consultation or information. They also complained that the mikes of the Opposition MPs are being switched off, denying them an opportunity to express their viewpoints.

A delegation of INDIA bloc MPs from the Congress, SP, TMC, DMK, Kerala Congress, RJD, IUML, RLP, Shiv Sena (UBT), RSP and the MDMK met the Speaker. During the meeting, the Opposition mainly flagged the denial of opportunity to Mr Gandhi to speak in the House, as well as the "politicisation" of Mr Birla asking the Congress leader to follow the rules of procedure.

“We write to you with grave concern regarding the increasing disregard for parliamentary procedures and established democratic norms by the current government inside the Parliament. A well-functioning democracy requires the smooth operation of Parliament, where all members, irrespective of party affiliation, are given equal opportunity to debate, deliberate and discharge their constitutional duties. However, certain disturbing trends have emerged, which undermine the sanctity of Parliament,” said the Opposition MPs in their letter to the Speaker.

Briefing the media, Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, “We wrote in the letter how the ruling party is violating the traditions, rules and culture of the House... Yesterday, the Speaker said that the LoP should follow Rule 349, but he did not clarify which incident he was referring to... In the evening, this incident was politicised outside the House... Yesterday, when the LoP stood up to speak, the House was immediately adjourned."

“We expressed our pain that the LoP is denied the chance to speak in the House and that the Opposition members are treated badly by the ruling benches... The BJP has taken the Parliament for granted... We have also requested the initiation of the election of the deputy Speaker... (BJP's IT department head) Amit Malviya and the BJP's IT cell are exploiting the Speaker's speech...," said Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

In a post on X, Mr Malviya suggested that the Speaker's remarks were prompted by Mr Gandhi affectionately cupping the cheeks of his sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the proceedings a few days back.

"We conveyed our collective concern and collective disappointment before the Speaker on how the ruling side is violating the traditions, rules and culture of the House," Mr Gogoi said. He added the main matter was the context and issue over which the Speaker made a statement on the LoP on Wednesday.

Mr Birla on Wednesday had asked Mr Gandhi to conduct himself in line with the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. He did not specify the reason behind censuring Mr Gandhi, who was present in the House and wanted to speak on some issue. The Speaker adjourned the proceedings after making his point.

Mr Gandhi later claimed that the remarks against him were "unsubstantiated".

"By convention, whenever the LoP stands up, they are usually allowed to speak. However, the present government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested. This is a departure from past practices, when even in confrontational situations, the LoP was heard," the Opposition MPs said in the letter.

They also raised the issue of the "non-appointment" of the deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha. Citing Article 93 of the Constitution, which mandates the election of the Speaker and deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, they pointed out that the deputy Speaker post has been vacant since 2019, which is unprecedented. “The absence of a deputy Speaker sets a dangerous precedent, affecting the neutrality and functioning of the House,” the MPs wrote.

Accusing the government of unilaterally introducing business in the House without prior consultation or information to the Opposition. "For example, the Prime Minister's statement in the House last week was not scheduled or informed beforehand, making a mockery of parliamentary discipline," the INDIA bloc MPs wrote.

"When an adjournment motion was submitted, the Speaker used to mention the names of MPs and allow them to present issues of national importance during the Zero Hour. Adjournment motions are now completely ignored or summarily rejected, limiting the Opposition MPs from raising urgent public issues," they added.

The Opposition MPs also claimed that Private Members' Bills and Resolutions, which provide non-ministerial MPs an opportunity to propose laws, are not given sufficient time for discussion.

The MPs also complained that microphones of Opposition members are being switched off whenever they raise a point of order, preventing them from expressing their concerns. “In contrast, whenever ministers or ruling party MPs wish to speak, they are immediately allowed. This one-sided control undermines the spirit of democratic debate," the INDIA bloc leaders said in the letter, it is learnt.

The Opposition bloc also complained about the lack of discussions under Rule 193, thereby avoiding accountability on pressing national matters. The letter underlined that there have been interferences in the work of the Standing Committee’s reports, as there have been instances where the Speaker’s office has intervened, suggesting corrections in parliamentary committee reports, which compromises their autonomy. They also complained against public broadcaster Sansad TV, accusing it of not showing the Opposition MPs when they speak.

“It has become a pattern that whenever opposition floor leaders and MPs speak, the Sansad TV camera changes its angle and does not show the floor leaders and MPs,” the Opposition said.