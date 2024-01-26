Speaker Summons Rebel MLAs on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has summoned the rebel MLAs of both ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam to appear before him on Monday with regard to the disqualification petitions pending against them.

The YSRC legislators had sought 30 days’ time to file their replies on the disqualification petitions. They claimed that according to the principles of natural justice, 30 to 60 days’ time should be given to them for studying their disqualifying petitions, consulting experts and filing their reply.

Speaker Sitaram has clarified that 30 days’ time cannot be given to them. It is said copies of the petitions against the MLAs and video clippings have already been sent to the rebel MLAs of both YSRC and TD by WhatsApp.

The speaker has rejected their appeal and made it clear that they will have to attend the hearing on Monday.