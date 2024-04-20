Social media skirmish targeting Lokesh, CM Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Social media is abuzz with hashtags like #GetWellSoonLokesh for TD leader Nara Lokesh and #WhySoScaredJagan for YSRC leader and CM, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are heated exchanges of words between the ruling YSRC and opposition TD.

It all started when Lokesh took to Twitter and questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy about a murder in his family. He tweeted, "Jagan, why are you scared if I talk about a murder in your family? Why did you and your cronies go to court to get an injunction?"

Lokesh ended the tweet with the hashtag #WhySoScaredJagan, which quickly started trending on the X platform.

The YSRC’s X platform handle was quick to respond with a tweet of its own, stating, "Nara Lokesh, we hope you get well soon." They ended the tweet with the hashtag #GetWellSoonLokesh, which also started trending on the platform.

The keyboard warriors from both sides joined in, with some supporting Nara Lokesh's right to free speech and others criticising him for raising a personal matter.

The comments soon became personal, with some attacking Lokesh's family and delving into his personal life.

The leaders of both parties also joined in, with some from the YSRC using the hashtag #GetWellSoonLokesh and others from the opposition party using the hashtag #WhySoScaredJagan.

As the social media war raged on, it became clear that the battle was not just about politics or free speech. It was also about personal attacks and the power of social media to influence public opinion.