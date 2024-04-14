Social media debate erupts over attack on CM Jagan

Visakhapatnam: A serious debate has erupted across various social media platforms following the recent stone attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident sparked a flurry of comments and counter-comments, with the opposition party criticising the event while the ruling party defending itself vigorously on social media.

Notably, a difference in opinion has emerged in this respect between the father-son duo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

Following the attack, hashtags such as #Jagan and #YSJaganMohanReddy have trended on social media platforms. Users have expressed a range of opinions, with some like Sidhham highlighting the challenges faced by CM Jagan and his contributions to society, while others like Avesh Kumar Singh evoke powerful imagery in their responses.

Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna strongly condemned the incident, linking it to the success of a recent bus yatra.

Also leaders like Gudivada Amarnath, Roja Selvamani, Kodali Nani have condemned the attack on the CM through their respective social media handles.

The differing views within the opposition party, particularly between Chandrababu Naidu and his son, have added complexity to the debate. While Naidu calls for a thorough inquiry and condemns the attack, his son's comments referencing the Kodi Kathi case have stirred controversy.

Common people have also weighed in, with some referencing past statements by Chandrababu Naidu allegedly inciting violence against Jagan and his followers. These claims have added a layer of intrigue to the ongoing discussions on the attack.