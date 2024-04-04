Snoopgate: Take action against KCR, Kishan urges Governor

Hyderabad: BJP state unit president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ran the government like a private limited company and misused the laws like Nizam. The Congress, which is now in power, has set a similar agenda and has been encouraging defections by violating the anti-defection law.

On the phone tapping issue, Reddy said that the BRS had misused power and violated the basic democratic ideals and liberty of the people. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Reddy said that “A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and seek a high-level probe into the phone tapping incidents and stringent action against Chandrasekhar Rao.”

The party’s state unit will meet officials of the Election Commission (EC) and lodge a complaint regarding phone tapping incidents, he said, adding that the BRS government had violated EC directives by engaging in phone tapping of political rivals during elections.

Following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s promise to waive farm loans, farmers have stopped repaying loans and banks are not giving new loans. The government must act swiftly as the farmers are facing drought-like situations in the state.

Kishan appealed to the people to take part in the satyagraha deeksha at all mandal headquarters on Friday.