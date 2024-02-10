Six JD(U) MLAs Absent from Bihar Unity Lunch Amid Floor Test Preparations

Patna: Six JD(U) MLAs kept off a ‘unity lunch’ event hosted by Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar on Saturday, ahead of Monday’s floor test. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present at the event and left early when the MLAs didn’t turn up.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has the support of 128 MLAs, against the half-way mark of 122. The Mahagathbandhan with the RJD, Congress and Left parties, have 114 MLAs and the MIM one. The Congress MLAs have been housed in Hyderabad to avoid poaching.

The development comes amid speculation that the opposition is attempting to lure NDA MLAs. The BJP has taken its MLAs to Bodh Gaya for a training session.

Shrawan Kumar said the six JD(U) MLAs were busy elsewhere. The party has issued a whip to ensure the presence of all its MLAs for the trust vote.