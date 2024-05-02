Similar Symbols, Names May Confuse Voters in Kurnool

Kurnool: Voters in the Kurnool district are likely to get confused by similar symbols or the same names, particularly for Kurnool City, Mantralayam, and Kodumur assembly constituencies.

In the Kurnool assembly segment, retired bureaucrat A Md Imtiaz is contesting on the YSRC ticket under the party’s ceiling fan symbol. A voter may confuse him with an independent candidate named Inthiaz who has been allotted the dish antenna symbol.

In the same constituency, TD candidate TG Bharath is contesting on the bicycle symbol. But an independent N Bharath may cut into his votes with the symbol glass tumbler, which belongs to TD ally Jana Sena.

For the Mantralayam assembly seat, Y Bala Nagi Reddy is the YSR Congress candidate with the ceiling fan symbol. There is an independent candidate Nagi Reddy, who is contesting the elections on the whistle symbol.

The Telugu Desam candidate in Mantralayam is N Raghavendra Reddy contesting with the bicycle symbol. But there are two other Raghavendra Reddys contesting as independents. One with initial R is contesting on the symbol pen stand and the other with the initial M, whose symbol is a pressure cooker.

YSRC’s Dr A Sathish is contesting from the Kodumur constituency on the ceiling fan symbol, while independent candidate Dwaram Sateesh has the air-conditioner symbol.

In all, after the scrutiny of nominations ended in Kurnool district, 19 candidates are in the fray from the lone Lok Sabha constituency and there are 102 nominations for the eight assembly segments.

Likewise, from Nandyal district, 31 are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat and 126 remain in the contest for the six assembly segments.

Pocha Brahmananda Reddy is contesting for the LS seat in Nandyal with the YSR Congress. An independent candidate named K Brahmananda Reddy is also in the fray, using the symbol of bangles. In Nandikotkur, Dr Dara Sudheer is the YSR Congress candidate, while independent Gade Sudheer is running with the symbol of scissors.

"Voters now focus mainly on party symbols rather than names. Only major parties are actively campaigning and have recognition among voters. I am confident of receiving support from voters. The presence of independent candidates with similar names doesn't affect much," said Mantralayam Telugu Desam candidate N Raghavendra Reddy, interacting with the Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, another independent candidate from Mantralayam named M Raghavendra Reddy said he filed his nomination based on advice from friends and family. They are not conducting extensive campaigns and expect support mainly from their acquaintances, considering their candidacy as a matter of fun.