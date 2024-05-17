Silence, cautious optimism at YSRC and TD offices

Vijayawada: The jam-packed offices of the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam during the high-pitched poll campaign season here now wear a mostly deserted look.

On Friday, only a few leaders were seen around in the city. At a party office, a couple of leaders were seen sitting with their cadre analysing the polling trends and awaiting the results, in a state of extreme suspense.

Many leaders have disappeared as they required a well-earned rest and relaxation after the hard work they put in on the campaign front. Some local leaders, it seemed, were suddenly flush with cash and were chilling out.

Silence prevails at the party offices for most part. “After three months of arduous work, the tired party leaders and cadres are now resting at their homes or have left for fancy locations. Activities would resume on June 4, when the counting of votes would take place,” said YSRC leader Sk Abdul Sattar.

Sitting on a chair, all alone, at the YSRC party office near Panja Centre, Abdul Sattar, brother of the YSRCP West MLA candidate Sk Asif, prophesied, “We are winning the West constituency with a margin of 10,000 votes and the YSRC will return to power by winning 110 seats.”

The TD office in the central assembly constituency near the house of its assembly candidate Bonda Uma wore a similar look with vacant hall and chairs, and the doors shut from inside. Two office staff were seen around. “We are waiting for a festive atmosphere at the party office on June 4. TD leaders and cadres will be dancing to the beats of TD songs celebrating our victory,” beamed a Naidu-fan sitting outside the party office.