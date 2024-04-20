Sharmila questions TD giving ticket to Gummanur Jayaram

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y.S. Sharmila questioned the appropriateness of Telugu Desam offering a ticket to Alur legislator and former minister G. Jayaram from Guntakal constituency.The APCC president maintained that if a person has failed in one constituency, the person may not be suitable in another constituency.She commented, "Did you get one job as labour minister? Have you come to work for the constituency?"Sharmila criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking any step towards implementing the Vedavati irrigation project in the past five years, despite promising that it will be completed. would be completed.She said had the project been completed, 80,000 acres would have been irrigated in the region, benefitting the farmers.The APCC president told voters: "Don't waste your vote. Voting for the ruling party is like throwing your vote in the drain. Think and vote this time. Development is possible only with Congress,” she underlined.Sharmila maintained that only the Congress government can give a Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. She assured that 2.25 lakh jobs will be created once Congress comes to power.