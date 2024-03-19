Sharmila likely to contest for Lok Sabha from Kadapa

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy is likely to contest as an MP candidate from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) notified the elections for the Lok Sabha and AP Legislative Assembly, the Congress party’s central election committee has started the selection of nominees to contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in AP and could release a list of candidates on March 25.



Based on a suggestion from senior AICC leaders, Sharmila Reddy is likely to contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from the PCC chief, several other senior Congress leaders are also expected to contest in the ensuing polls in AP.



Reacting to speculations about Sharmila Reddy contesting from Kadapa, YSR Congress state general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the AP Congress chief has every right to contest the elections and it was up to her as to from which constituency she wants to contest.



He, however, added that the Congress in AP has been getting fewer votes than NOTA and it could never compete with his party in the state.