Sharad Pawar Unveils his Party’s New Poll Symbol at Raigad Fort

MUMBAI: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled his party’s new election symbol a ‘man blowing turha’ at a grand event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Raigad fort. Mr. Pawar said that the turha (traditional trumpet) will give inspiration to begin a battle and bring joy in the lives of the people.

BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday ridiculed NCP founder for holding the event at Raigad fort. MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that Mr. Pawar never took Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name in public meetings because he feared losing Muslim votes. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig saying Sharad Pawar has remembered Shivaji Maharaj because of Ajit Pawar’s challenge to him.

Raigad fort has its political and historical significance as the legendary Maratha warrior was coronated at this fort on June 6, 1674 and 2024 marks 350 years of that defining moment.



The NCP founder visited the fort after almost 40 years. The 83-year-old was carried on a palanquin upto the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the fort. Senior leaders of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) including Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil, Baramati MP and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, Dr. Amol Kolhe and Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar attend the grand event at the fort.

On the occasion, Mr. Pawar said that this ‘turha’ will give inspiration to begin the struggle. “This turha will give joy to the people. We need to change the situation in the state and protect democracy,” he said.

The veteran Maratha politician also said that he is fighting an ideological battle. “Many kings and emperors had come and gone in the country’s history. But only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was called Janata Raja (people’s king), who served the common people. We have to make efforts to change the situation of Maharashtra and bring the people’s rule,” Mr. Pawar said.

The event comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) granted the ‘man blowing truha’ symbol to Sharad Pawar’s party.

Last month, the ECI awarded the NCP name and its original election symbol ‘Clock’ to rebel and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar’s group.

Raising the question on the NCP founder’s visit to Raigad fort, the MNS chief said that Sharad Pawar, who never took the name of Chhatrapati, has remembered Raigad after several years in the politics. “I have spoken on this issue earlier too. Why doesn’t he take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj along with Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar? I had asked him this question earlier. He has spent so many years in delusion that if he takes the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji, he would not get Muslim’s votes,” Raj Thackeray said.

Fadnavis said that after 40 years, Sharad Pawar had gone to Raigad fort and the credit for this should be given to his nephew Ajit Pawar. “I am happy that Sharad Pawar finally had to go to Raigad fort to pay obeisance at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj due to Ajit Pawar. Where and how his party’s trumpet blow will be seen in the future,” he said.





