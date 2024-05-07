Sharad Pawar faction accuses Ajit Pawar of money distribution, booth capture

Mumbai: The voting for the high-profile battle of the Baramati seat in Maharashtra was marred by the allegations of coercion and voter intimidation, distribution of money to voters, booth capturing and physical altercations on Tuesday.



The contest in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has caught the eyes of the entire country due to the battle in the famed Pawar family. NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Sunetra Pawar are locked in a fierce battle in Baramati. Sule is the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, whereas Ajit Pawar is his cousin.

As soon as the voting began, the Sharad Pawar-led group levelled severe allegations related to the use of money and muscle power, including police security, to influence voters. NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleged that the cash was being distributed in Bhor by the ruling Ajit Pawar-led NCP and alleged that a cooperative bank in Bhor was kept open till late Monday night.

Rohit Pawar took to Twitter and alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led party was distributing money for votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

The NCP (SP) also filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging use of passbooks from Pune District Co-operative Bank and Baramati Co-operative Bank as identification for ‘bogus voting’ in the Baramati constituency. “In an unprecedented manner making a mockery of elections and the rules, such corrupt, criminal and illegal practices are being blatantly conducted by the candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP,” the complaint said.

Another video shared by Rohit Pawar showed the Ajit Pawar-supporter MLA Dattatray Bharne purportedly hurling abusive threats at individuals aligned with Sule.

“Watch in this video how a member of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, ex-minister and MLA of Indapur abuses and threatens the workers who are working on the booth with self-respect,” Rohit Pawar wrote in Marathi.

In a subsequent tweet, Rohit Pawar alleged that a former sarpanch was handing over money to the current sarpanch in Katewadi village apparently to influence the elections.

Ajit Pawar refuted the allegations saying he has never resorted to such methods. “Only those making allegations know such things. They see their defeat,” he said.

Refuting Rohit Pawar’s charge of money distribution, Ajit Pawar said it is the Election Commission's job to look into such things. “I have personally contested elections seven times and never indulged in such practices. Right from the beginning of the campaign, some sections of the opposition have been making such allegations against me but I don't pay any heed to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune police registered a non-cognisable offence against five persons in connection with the allegations of cash distribution to voters in Bhor. Pune Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said, “A non-cognisable offence has been registered against five persons following allegations that they were involved in the cash distribution in Bhor in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.”



