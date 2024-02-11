Sharad Pawar attacks Yogi for trying to change history of Shivaji

Mumbai: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on the mentor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has created controversy in Maharashtra. While Yogi claimed that Marathi saint Samarth Ramdas was the mentor of the legendary Maratha king, the opposition has accused him of distorting the history. NCP founder Sharad Pawar rubbished UP CM’s claims saying it was Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijabai who was his guru.

Yogi on Sunday attended the Shri Geeta Bhakti Amrti Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Addressing a gathering, he praised the spiritual legacy of Maharashtra, exemplified by luminaries like Samarth Ramdas and Chhatrapati Shivaji, whose valour and devotion continue to inspire.

“This shakti, emanated from bhakti, is beating the enemies. A mixture of devotion and power can be seen in the form of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was from this land that Guru Samarth Ramdas had provided guidance to the brave Shivaji Maharaj, who challenged Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s power and left him to suffer and die and no one is concerned about him till today,” he said.





Highlighting the significance of Maharashtra’s history of bravery, the UP CM mentioned that Defense Corridor of Uttar Pradesh, named in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji, as a symbol of resistance against oppression. He added that when he became the Chief Minister of UP, the name of the Mughal Museum being built in Agra was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum. “We are related to Shivaji, not to the Mughals,” he added.

“When devotion and power mingle, the shackles of slavery shatter. This is what we have witnessed in Ayodhya with the construction of a grand Ram Mandir after 500 years of slavery,” Yogi said.

Commenting on the UP CM’s remarks on the Maratha King’s mentor, Sharad Pawar accused him of discrediting Jijabai. “Some people are trying to distort history by mentioning different facts. But everybody knows what the real history is. According to us, Rajmata Jijabai was the mentor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She contributed to the accomplishments of Shivaji Maharaj and shaped his life,” he said.

Some people are trying to give credit to other people by overlooking Jijabai’s credentials. But, the entire world knows the history took place due to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s accomplishments and Jijabai’s guidance (to him), Pawar said.