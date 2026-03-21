Shah To Table IPS Deputation Bill

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, proposing to formalise deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in CAPFs.

The draft Bill provides that 50 per cent of Inspector General posts, at least 67 per cent of additional director general posts, and all special director general and director general posts in CAPFs will be filled by IPS officers on deputation. At present, such appointments are made through executive orders.

The proposed legislation follows a Supreme Court order rejecting the Centre’s plea to review its May 23, 2025 verdict directing reduction of IPS deputation in CAPFs and calling for a cadre review.

The court had directed the Centre to complete cadre review, pending since 2021, in forces including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB within six months.

The government, in the statement of objects and reasons, said IPS officers are required for coordination between the Centre and states and for effective functioning of the forces.

The court had earlier observed that deputation of IPS officers in higher ranks should be progressively reduced within a defined timeframe, citing stagnation and limited promotional avenues for cadre officers.

CAPF associations had approached the court seeking reduction in IPS deputation, citing concerns over career progression.

The Bill seeks to provide statutory backing to deputation provisions, even as the issue remains under judicial and administrative consideration.